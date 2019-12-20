 
 

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song
WENN/FayesVision
Music

Entitled 'Canceled Invitation', the song finds the TV host accusing the Detroit rapper of 'disrespecting our queens for years' before playing his nemesis' controversial racist verse.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Just when everyone thinks Nick Cannon and Eminem's renewed feud has died down, the TV star makes it clear that it has yet to be over. Seemingly tired of waiting for the Detroit rapper's response, Nick released a new diss track aimed at Em on Thursday, December 19.

Entitled "Canceled Invitation", the song finds "The Masked Singer" host digging up dirt from Em's past to use against him. On the song, Nick claims that Slim Shady is merely a "guest" in hip-hop and calls on fans to put an end to his career.

He raps, "We let you be a guest in this house, but now you canceled, Slim/ Pretend you love us, but you really jealous/ Want to be brothers/ Christopher Columbus, hip-hop you wish you discovered/ Now I'm gonna slay you for all sisters, daughters, cousins and mothers." At one point, Nick calls Em the "KKK of this generation" and accuses him of "disrespecting our queens for years."

He then plays Em's controversial track from 25 years ago that contains racist lyrics, "But black girls only want your money 'cause they're dumb chicks/ Don't date a black girl/ If you do it once, you won't do it twice/ Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks." Nick acknowledges that the recordings are old, but that doesn't mean he will give him a pass. "I don't give a damn if his a** was young/ I can't let that slide, that's on my son," he rhymes.

Em has actually apologized over the controversial lyrics he made in the past, saying that he made the songs when he was a teenager and said a bad breakup with his African-American girlfriend was the reason he made it. "So while I think common sense tells you not to judge a man by what he may have said when he was a boy, I will say it straight up: I am sorry I said those things when I was 16," he said back in 2003. "And I don't want to let anybody turn this into an opportunity to promote their own bulls**t agenda."

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky Over Short Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Calls Kenya Moore 'Pure Evil' for Doing 'Nasty Things'
Related Posts
Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Nick Cannon Calls 50 Cent Uncle Tom for Defending Eminem

Nick Cannon Calls 50 Cent Uncle Tom for Defending Eminem

Nick Cannon Contacted by Eminem's Lawyers Over Same-Sex Oral Intercourse Claim on Diss Track

Nick Cannon Contacted by Eminem's Lawyers Over Same-Sex Oral Intercourse Claim on Diss Track

Nick Cannon Says He'll Beat 'Old' Eminem for Dissing Him and Mariah Carey on New Song

Nick Cannon Says He'll Beat 'Old' Eminem for Dissing Him and Mariah Carey on New Song

Nick Cannon to Front and Produce Own Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

Nick Cannon to Front and Produce Own Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

Most Read
Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces
Music

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

Andre 3000 Blames Nitpickers for Lack of New Music

Andre 3000 Blames Nitpickers for Lack of New Music

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song