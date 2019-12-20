Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

WENN/FayesVision Music

Entitled 'Canceled Invitation', the song finds the TV host accusing the Detroit rapper of 'disrespecting our queens for years' before playing his nemesis' controversial racist verse.

AceShowbiz - Just when everyone thinks Nick Cannon and Eminem's renewed feud has died down, the TV star makes it clear that it has yet to be over. Seemingly tired of waiting for the Detroit rapper's response, Nick released a new diss track aimed at Em on Thursday, December 19.

Entitled "Canceled Invitation", the song finds "The Masked Singer" host digging up dirt from Em's past to use against him. On the song, Nick claims that Slim Shady is merely a "guest" in hip-hop and calls on fans to put an end to his career.

He raps, "We let you be a guest in this house, but now you canceled, Slim/ Pretend you love us, but you really jealous/ Want to be brothers/ Christopher Columbus, hip-hop you wish you discovered/ Now I'm gonna slay you for all sisters, daughters, cousins and mothers." At one point, Nick calls Em the "KKK of this generation" and accuses him of "disrespecting our queens for years."

He then plays Em's controversial track from 25 years ago that contains racist lyrics, "But black girls only want your money 'cause they're dumb chicks/ Don't date a black girl/ If you do it once, you won't do it twice/ Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks." Nick acknowledges that the recordings are old, but that doesn't mean he will give him a pass. "I don't give a damn if his a** was young/ I can't let that slide, that's on my son," he rhymes.

Em has actually apologized over the controversial lyrics he made in the past, saying that he made the songs when he was a teenager and said a bad breakup with his African-American girlfriend was the reason he made it. "So while I think common sense tells you not to judge a man by what he may have said when he was a boy, I will say it straight up: I am sorry I said those things when I was 16," he said back in 2003. "And I don't want to let anybody turn this into an opportunity to promote their own bulls**t agenda."