Find Out Why Farrah Abraham Blocks Jenelle Evans on Social Media
During a recent interview, the former 'Teen Mom OG' alum also gave her two cents on the raven beauty's ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, David Eason.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Is Farrah Abraham beefing with Jenelle Evans again? The reality TV stars recently squashed their feud as the "Teen Mom OG" alum came to support Jenelle at her makeup launch party, but in an interview with HollywoodLife.com, the former revealed that she had actually blocked the former "Teen Mom 2" star on social media.

When asked if she and Jenelle have been in contact post David Eason-split, Farrah said, "I actually did block her because I am just not wanting to insert myself into someone's relationship. That is not my place."

She elaborated, "I think to confide in a therapist or a third party outside of TV and those things. I think that is (much) more healthier for someone getting out of a relationship because I know intricacies of TV in her relationship and I just didn't think I would be the best person to confide in or talk to about that."

Jenelle announced that she filed for divorce from David last month and is now having ongoing legal issues with him, with whom she shares daughter Ensley together. Jenelle, who fleed from their joint house, previously was granted a restraining order against David that was recently extended by two more weeks.

Giving her two cents on the exes' divorce drama, Farrah admitted in the interview, "I feel like I'm mixed up with what I see and what I hear. So I don't really know. You know, if someone's being abused, I just want to say all women need to be smart enough and just focus on themselves and their children. If there is abuse, don't let abuse occur or happen." She went on praising Jenelle, "I'm always proud of her. I'm actually proud of a lot of the women moving forward and making better choices."

