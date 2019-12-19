 
 

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

The 26-year-old model reveals how undergoing C-section throws her into the unknown, writing on Instagram Stories, 'Your body need time to recover and you need to give your uterus time to shrink too.'

AceShowbiz - Ammika Harris has opened up more about her life as a new mom after hiding her pregnancy for months. Chris Brown's baby mama, who previously briefly mentioned her struggle to get her pre-pregnancy body back, has showed off her postpartum body in her new Instagram Story post.

In a short video, the 26-year-old model lifted up her sweatshirt to show her belly while she's holding her phone with her other hand. The new mom also revealed that she felt "huge" as she gained 50 lbs. during pregnancy.

She wrote over the clip, "At the beginning of my pregnancy I weighed 108 lbs., by the end I was 157 lbs. I was huge." She continued, "During my pregnancy I said to myself, 'I need to get back to my regular size ASAP.' I would say, 'I'll give myself 2 weeks.' "

But her plan was thrown out of the window when she underwent C-section to deliver her son Aeko. "I didn't know what to expect after giving birth. Especially after a c-section," Ammika went on sharing. "2 weeks was impossible. Your body need time to recover and you need to give your uterus time to shrink too. I'm now 4 weeks postpartum. This is my belly today. 2 more weeks until I can start working out again."

Just two days before, Ammika confessed that she's not pleased with her figure yet after giving birth to her and Chris' son. When a fellow mom praised her and called Ammika her inspiration to lose weight, she replied, "give it time love! I still have a little belly and far from where I want my body to be."

Ammika gave birth to her and Chris' son Aeko Catori Brown in November. Earlier this month, she appeared to be confiding about her experience as a new mom when she posted on her Instagram Stories, "TIRED" in all caps.

