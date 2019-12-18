 
 

Brie Larson on Making It Into Google's Top 10 Red Carpet Searches List: What An Accomplishment!

The leading lady of 'Captain Marvel' joins the likes of Lady GaGa, Caitlyn Jenner, 'Pose' star Billy Porter, and 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden on the end-of-year list.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actress Brie Larson is really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars.

The "Captain Marvel" star has already amassed more than 60 trophies for her craft, including an Academy Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for her breakout role in 2015 film "Room", but she wasn't expecting to be feted for her fashion choices too.

"I just found out," she marvelled of joining the likes of "Pose" star Billy Porter, Lady GaGa, Caitlyn Jenner, and "Game of Thrones" actor Richard Madden on the end-of-year list. "What an accomplishment!".

The fashion list isn't the only one Brie features on - two of her movies, "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain Marvel", also came in at numbers one and two, respectively, on Google's most-searched movies list for 2019.

One of Larson's most popular red carpet looks of the year was the silver chainmail Celine gown she wore to the Oscars in February, but what she's dying to know is how many clicks the slinky gown garnered.

"They don't say how many Googles!" she commented on America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan]". "But I don't know if that means people are like, 'Who is that?' We don't know. So they don't specify why people were Googling...".

And now that Brie's made the 2019 list, she's hoping to do even better in 2020.

"I hope I can get all of your votes for next year," she smiled. "I'm currently on the campaign trail for 2020. I've got to start now. I'm announcing my candidacy!".

