 
 

Everyone Adores Nick Young Jr.'s Swagger as He Pulls Up to School in Limo

Nick Young's 7-year-old son appears to channel the glamorous lifestyle of an NBA star after he goes viral for his celebration when scoring a basket in a youth game.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Nick Young's son has apparently inherited his swagger. Nick Young Jr. recently went viral for his celebration after scoring a basket in a youth game and he quickly took a step ahead by mimicking the lavish lifestyle of an NBA star.

On Tuesday, December 17, the former Denver Nuggets player shared on his Twitter and Instagram account a video of his eldest child pulling up to school in a limousine. Dressing in a blue suit with a pair of white sneakers, the 7-year-old boy coolly walked toward the camera after getting out of the car.

A proud father, Nick captioned the video, "Look what y'all did to my son @lilswaggy1 .... he pull up to school like this and calls me second best ... tunnel ready. He trying to make @leaguefits."

The shooting guard wasn't the only one who found his son's swagger adorable as many have left hilarious comments on the video. "That's yo son, what u expect?" one jokingly commented on the post. Another quipped, "Damn it. We lost him early."

"Lol dog he's too much," a third user joked, while others wrote comments like "Hella swag" and "Yo kid got SWAG." Another predicted Nick Young Jr.'s bright future in basketball as writing, "Yooooooo I can't wait for him to make the league bro!! I won't miss a game."

The boy previously went viral after Nick shared a video of his son seemingly copying his celebration style after scoring at a basketball game. "Is this my son or what," he jokingly wrote in the caption.

Nick Young Jr. is the professional basketball player's eldest child with his high school sweetheart Keonna Green, whom he dated on-and-off since 2002. They have two other children together, a daughter born in 2016 and a second son born in 2019.

Nick was dating rapper Iggy Azalea when it was revealed in 2016 that Keonna was pregnant with their second child, leading to an end of their relationship.

