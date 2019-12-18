 
 

Yolanda Hadid Flaunts Texas Vacation With 'Cowboy' Boyfriend

The 55-year-old former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum takes to her Instagam account to share a few photos of her cozying up with her businessman beau Jingoli.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid is going western. Having been together with Joseph Jingoli for quite a while now, the former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" made use of her social media to show off her ranch escapade in Texas with her "cowboy" boyfriend.

On Sunday, December 15, the ex-wife of David Foster posted a series of photos that captured her cozying up to her 69-year-old businessman beau. Some of the pictures saw the two of them wearing cowboy hats and donning padded jackets. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Texas holdings with my cowboy...… ."

Yolanda went public with Joseph back in August. At the time, she was spotted spending time in New York City with the president of The Farm Team. "They were set up by mutual friends," a source told E! News about the relationship. "They have met each other's kids and everyone loves Joseph." The source added that she was drawn to him because she "wants normalcy in her life."

Soon after news of their romance spread online, the mother of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid turned to Twitter to clarify on their relationship. While the media suggested that they have been dating for 3 months, she simply shared a link to an Extra TV report, and noted, "8months and going strong."

Yolanda Hadid.

Yolanda Hadid turned to Twitter to clarify her relationship status.

On the same day, the "Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid" host also posted on Instagram a photo of them going color-coordinated in gray shirts. In the caption, she quoted lyrics from Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road". "This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you…," she wrote, in addition to hashtags of "MyMysteryMan", "JoeyJingoli" and "ILoveYou".

Since then, Yolanda has gone more public with her romance. In October, she made her red carpet debut with Joseph at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City. At the event, she gushed to Us Weekly, "Life is just beginning and it's so good right now, and I'm just so excited and so blessed to have met such an extraordinary man that loves the same things that I do."

