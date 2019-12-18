 
 

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana Accused of Faking Split for Clout

Seemingly further fueling the speculation, the alleged rekindled couple was seen reuniting during the premiere of 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' season 10 at their New Jersey home on Monday.

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden and Cyn Santana may not be calling it quits for real. The pair were seen ending their romance in the first episode of season 10 of "Love & Hip Hop: New York", but a new report suggested that the whole thing was an act.

A producer of the VH1 reality show claimed that the split might have been "fake." The pair appeared to decide to go separate ways in the spring when the filming of "Love & Hip Hop: New York", but the source revealed that they're back together.

"Joe and Cyn never split, at least I don't think so. They always looked like a couple to us [in production]," added the insider.

Seemingly further fueling the speculation, the alleged rekindled couple was seen reuniting during the premiere of the show at their New Jersey home on Monday, December 16. In a clip which was captured by Joe's podcast co-host, Jamil "Mal" Clay, Joe and Cyn could be seen sitting close to each other as they watched the premiere episode.

In the episode, Cyn revealed that she went through Joe's phone and discovered "things you find on a man's phone when they are cheating and stepping out of their relationship." The two then had one big argument with Cyn calling the "Pump It Up" rapper a "liar." Storming off the set, she added, "Treat me like the f*****g queen that you say I am to you!"

The first episode of season 10 also featured Joe's ex Tahiry Jose returning and it seemed like the storyline was them considering to get back together. However, the source says that it's another staged thing. "And the Tahiry [and Joe] storyline is also fake. Joe didn't seem interested in her [romantically] even in the slightest," detailed the insider.

Tahiri herself took to her Instagram account to react to the first episode. "YA'll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A B***H! #LHHNY," she wrote alongside of a video of her making a confused face. "THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE."

Joe and Santana reportedly split at the beginning of May, just four months after they got engaged. Prior to the breakup, the two allegedly got into a heated fight that led Cyn to take off her engagement ring.

