Hugh Hefner's Son Resigns From Media Company to Join Air Force

Instagram Celebrity

The son of the late Playboy founder takes to his Instagram account to announce his departure from Stag and Hefner Media Corporation for 'a new road' with the U.S. Air Force.

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Hugh Hefner's son is ready for a new adventure. Nine months after leaving Playboy Enterprises to launch his own media company, Cooper Hefner has made another shocking announcement. This time around, he is leaving his brand to join the U.S. Air Force.

On Tuesday, December 10, the 28-year-old turned to Instagram to made public his resignation. Alongside a photo of him in the office, he shared, "Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country."

Dishing on what he will do next, the youngest of Hef's son with Kimberley Conrad spilled, "In a week I depart for US Air Force basic training." He added, "A new road ahead."

Days later on December 17, Cooper's wife Scarlett Byrne announced that he has departed for overseas training. "Today Cooper left to begin his service in the United States Air Force," the 29-year-old actress disclosed as she posted a photo of them at his enlistment ceremony. "I'm incredibly proud."

The 2018 recipient of British LGBT Award has opened up about his enlistment back in early March. "Today I took an oath many others I respect and admire have taken," he shared at the time. "I am honored to serve my country in the United States Armed Services and am privileged to serve in the United States Air Force Reserve."

As for his career in the media industry, Cooper initially took an executive role at Playboy Enterprises back in 2016 when Hef's health declined. Under his leadership, he brought back nudity to the magazine and featured a transgender model on its cover for the first time.

In April 2019, however, he revealed that he will be leaving his post to build Hefner Media Corporation, which includes digital content platform HefPost that targets millennials. "During the first week of May I will be stepping away from my senior executive role at Playboy Enterprises," he tweeted at the time.

Cooper Hefner announced his departure from Playboy through his Twitter account.

"I will continue providing support in a board capacity as an adviser to the company's CEO," he further assured. "While the decision was difficult to come to, it is the right decision to make."