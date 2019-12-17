Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Foo Fighters to Salute Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Lia Toby Music

Others set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in January 2020 to honor the 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' hitmakers include Alice Cooper, John Mayer and Emily King.

AceShowbiz - The Jonas Brothers, John Legend, and the Foo Fighters are lining up to salute Aerosmith as next year's (2020) MusiCares Person of the Year.

Fellow artists Alice Cooper, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, and Emily King will also take the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24 to honour the "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" hitmakers.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Steven Tyler and his bandmates were unveiled as the latest recipients of the prestigious prize in October (2019), when event officials praised them for their "considerable philanthropic efforts" during their 50 years as a group, and for their "undeniable impact on American music history".

Previous honourees include Carole King, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, and 2019's winner, Dolly Parton.

The 30th anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, raising funds to support musicians in need, will be held two days before the Grammy Awards.