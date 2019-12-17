Tristan Thompson Is Thirsting Over Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Post Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

His flirty comment arrives amid rumors that the exes, who share daughter True together, have secretly gotten back together after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is a man with determination. The 28-year-old basketball player is back at it again with his flirty comments on ex and baby mama Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post. His recent move took place on Monday, December 16 as he left a thirsty comment for Khloe on Instagram.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to her account to show off her stunning look. Donning a flattering sparkling pantsuit that included a blazer and matching pants, the 35-year-old beauty successfully caught many people's attention. "Did someone say sparkle?! I'm so in love with this suit," so Khloe captioned the picture, which has garnered more than 1.5M likes as of now.

Tristan was among those who were awed by Khloe's recent snap. The Cleveland Cavaliers star unsurprisingly made sure everyone was aware of the huge effect that the photos gave to him by leaving a series of emojis, including two tongue and two heart-eyed emojis.

The comment arrives amid rumors that the exes, who share daughter True together, have secretly gotten back together after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. "Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together," a source previously claimed. The source added that the pair, who broke up in early 2019 after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend, were spending time together often recently.

"He spends the night there frequently when he is in town," the insider continued spilling about Tristan, who travels the country for work. However, it was said that Khloe didn't want everyone to know about their alleged reconciliation. "It's a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her," the source shared. "But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her."