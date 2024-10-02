 
Julianne Hough Hits Back at Online Critics After Being Body-Shamed
Instagram
Julianne Hough, the host of 'Dancing With the Stars', has defended her physique after fans expressed concerns over her thin appearance in a recent Instagram video.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - In an Instagram story, Julianne Hough addressed the backlash, acknowledging that comments about her body had warranted a response. She emphasized that her body has "never been healthier," attributing her weight fluctuation to addressing an autoimmune marker, freezing her eggs, and prioritizing her mental well-being.

Hough defended her "playful side" depicted in the video, describing it as "the most authentic version" of herself. She suggested that her silly behavior was a reflection of her confidence and safety within herself.

Despite the criticism, Hough declared that she would continue to feel secure in her body and live her life without taking everything too seriously. She encouraged others to embrace playfulness and laughter to cope with life's challenges.

Hough also addressed comments suggesting she needed to gain weight, sharing a video of herself eating a burger to prove her healthy diet. She previously revealed being body-shamed on a movie set despite being at her thinnest weight.

Hough has been open about her body image struggles, admitting that she began comparing herself to others in middle school. To counter insecurities, she engages in playful and goofy activities that remind her of the freedom she felt as a child before being influenced by criticism.

Hough urged her followers to refrain from taking things so seriously and instead focus on having fun and enjoying the journey. She concluded by sending "love, light, and playful energy" their way.

