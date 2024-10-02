Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off Spooky Season With New Selfies Featuring Jack-O'-Lantern

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has continued her pre-Halloween tradition. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress left social media users excited as she kicked off the spooky season with new selfies featuring a jack-o'-lantern.

On Tuesday, October 1, the 29-year-old female hip-hop artist made use of her Instagram page to continue the tradition. She treated her followers to a series of photos, in which she covered her head with the jack-o'-lantern.

In the pictures, it could be seen that Megan was chilling in a living room. She was lying down on a sofa while seemingly watching TV. She was photographed turning on the TV while treating herself to a big bucket of popcorn.

At one point, Megan was joined by her black-furred cat during the apparent movie marathon. While sitting down on the sofa, she placed the bucket of popcorn on her lap. She was holding a lollipop as she played with the cat.

Megan opted to wear a casual outfit, including a skin-tight white crop top that came with short sleeves, a high neck design and graphics on its front side. She completed the look with a pair of gray shorts and high white Nike socks. She also rocked two huge orange rings.

In the same post, Megan, whose shoulder-length black hair was let loose in the snaps, also let out a slew of selfies. In them, she struck some poses in front of a white wall. She left the caption blank.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users, who voiced their excitement upon learning that she has continued the tradition. In the comments section, one in particular exclaimed, "You carried on with the tradition!!! I love these so much."

Another chimed in, "I know you couldn't wait to post these tradition." Similarly, a third stated, "LMFAOOOOO I really knew you would come thru with the Hottieween tradition." In the meantime, a fourth asked, "Why does this pumpkin head suit her so much."