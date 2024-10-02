Wendy Williams Weighs In on Diddy's 'Horrible' Legal Drama

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has broken her silence on Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' legal drama. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" apparently wasn't entirely shocked over news of Diddy's arrest.

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, 'Wendy, you called it,' " Wendy said to Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 1. "Including some people from my family who have said the same."

Seemingly seeing it coming, the 60-year-old added, "You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific."

The former TV/radio personality later pointed out how big the scale of Diddy's alleged crimes could be. "But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It's just so horrible," she continued.

Wendy's name has been brought up in Diddy discourse as she's been vocal in criticizing the rapper for the past years. Recently, an old clip from "The Wendy Williams Show" went viral as it featured an awkward moment between the host and the disgraced rapper.

In the 2017 clip, Diddy talked about his then new movie "Can't Stop, Won't Stop". He told Wendy that he made the movie not for money, but to share a story "that had a happy ending" for African American men and women instead.

At one point during their sit-down, Wendy named dropped her then-teenager son Kevin Hunt Jr. "And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old," Wendy said, before Diddy interjected, "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man."

Wendy thanked Diddy for the compliment, but she was visibly spacing out and stuttering her words. "You, you represent a lot to a lot of people in general. I mean you're an example to people who aren't black, like 'Yes we can, yes we can,' you're an example to boys, like your boys, my boys, their boys, boys in general," she said.

After watching the video, fans believed that Diddy was threatening Wendy by mentioning her son. "That was a threat, he's saying play nice," one user said. "The way that she hesitated, you know that she knew about him!" another echoed the sentiment.

"It looks like her mind is quickly flipping through all the different horrifying things that could've happened backstage..," someone else commented, with another saying, "The way she wanted to say 'you stay away from my son.' "