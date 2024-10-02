Ashton Kutcher Has Serious Concern About 'Getting Dragged' Into Diddy's Legal Issues

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher allegedly is worried about "getting dragged" into Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' legal problems. It has been reported that the actor is "seriously concerned" upon learning that his friendship with Diddy is being called into question after his pal's arrest.

On Tuesday, October 1, a source revealed the 46-year-old actor's concern amid the 54-year-old hip-hop artist's legal issues. Speaking to In Touch, the source said, "Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess."

On the reason why, the source hinted that Ashton knows people are seeking answers from those close to Diddy, who was arrested on September 16 for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The source stated, "People are outraged, and they want answers."

The insider also told the media outlet that Ashton's wife, Mila Kunis, is just as curious as those people. The insider added that the 41-year-old actress "wants to know what her husband might have seen or even participated in."

Similarly, another informant argued that "Ashton could very well be hauled in to testify against Diddy" after being able to dodge questions about the rapper's parties in the past. The informant continued, "It's got Mila wondering what he was thinking by associating with a guy like that."

The revelation came after old photos of Ashton and Diddy partying together resurfaced on social media. Aside from that, a video, which featured the "That '70s Show" alum dodging a question about the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's parties in an interview back in September 2019, made its rounds online.

In the clip, "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans asked Ashton about Diddy's annual white parties. In response, the actor said, "I've got a lot I can't tell. So, uh, can't tell that one, either. I'm actually cycling through them. ... Diddy party stories, man - that was some weird memory lane thing."

Though so, it was said that Ashton was not involved in Diddy's crimes. One source insisted, "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media."