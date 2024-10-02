 
New Agent Takes Command of 'FBI: International' in Season 4 Sneak Peek
When 'FBI: International' returns for season 4, the Fly Team faces a new era under the leadership of Supervisory Special Agent Wesley 'Wes' Mitchell, portrayed by Jesse Lee Soffer.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - The upcoming fourth season of "FBI: International" welcomes Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), who assumes the mantle from the missing Scott Forrester. Mitchell's arrival brings a "breath of fresh air" to the team, described as "carefree" and "doing his own thing." He assures his new colleagues, "If it ever goes down, I will absolutely have your back."

Mitchell's debut episode "A Leader, Not a Tourist" follows him as he investigates a tourism robbery crew in Los Angeles. When the suspects flee to Budapest, Mitchell pursues them, leading to an encounter with the Fly Team. Mitchell possesses "impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics," driving him to stop at nothing for justice.

Despite being the new boss, Mitchell establishes a strong rapport with the team, including Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis) and Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe). Vo remarks, "Welcome to being the boss."

Mitchell's arrival coincides with the return of the Fly Team's original members. "Station 19" star Jay Hayden will also join the cast later this season as Tyler Booth, an agent seeking the team's assistance in a case.

"FBI: International" season 4 premieres on October 15 on CBS, following "FBI" at 8 P.M. and "FBI: Most Wanted" at 10 P.M.

