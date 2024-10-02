Kylie Jenner Enchanting at Disneyland Paris in Black Ball Gown for Coperni Show

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner turned heads at the Coperni Show for Paris Fashion Week. The 27-year-old reality TV star brought magic as she concluded the show at Disneyland Paris in a black ball gown.

Kylie stole the show as she strutted her stuff in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle while donning a strapless ballgown by the designer. The dress featured contrasting fabrics on the top and bottom portions of the dress. She paired the dramatic look with embellished black evening gloves.

Kris Jenner couldn't help but gush over her daughter on Instagram. The proud mom wrote, "My beautiful princess!!!!! @kyliejenner closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris tonight! @coperni."

At the show, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by fellow fashion mainstay Irina Shayk. The Russian beauty also opted for an equally edgy look by gracing the runway in a black crocodile leather coat.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson were spotted attending the show. Channeling iconic princess Belle, Bella arrived in a form-fitting yellow satin dress with a frilled neckline that she paired with a yellow faux fur coat, and swept her dark tresses into a low bun.

As for Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson put on a leggy display in a black satin mini dress with a chest cut-out detailing. She completed her style with nude slippers.

Running for Coperni aside, Kylie appeared to have the best time in her life during her stay in Paris. The mom of two enjoyed a girls' night out with her sister Kendall Jenner as well as BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou and Gigi Hadid while celebrating Rosalia's 32nd birthday.

For the bash, Kylie rocked a black bandeau mini dress. She completed her style with opaque black tights and pointed stilettos.