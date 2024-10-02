Shocking List of Diddy's Alleged Accomplices Set to Be Released in New Lawsuits

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' friends are likely dreading their fate amid his mounting legal woes. As the embattled music mogul is facing a ton of new allegations, a shocking list of his alleged accomplices will be revealed soon.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 120 individuals to file civil claims against the rapper, said during a press conference on Tuesday, October 1, "The names will shock you." He ominously warned, "The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names."

He, however, assures that he will handle the list with caution. "It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure, damn sure, that we're right before we do that," he stated.

The list is set to be released as part of a new wave of lawsuits set to be filed against Diddy. According to Buzbee, at least 120 individuals have accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual abuse. Half the plaintiffs are male and most of the alleged assaults took place in New York, California, Georgia and Florida.

Twenty five of the alleged victims, including a 9-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually abused after he auditioned at the Bad Boy Records Studio in New York City. "Other boys were there to audition as well," Buzbee claimed.

He said, "All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal." Buzbee plans to file the lawsuits in the various states in the next 30 days.

In response to the new bombshell allegations, Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement to the press, "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus."

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," she added. "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Diddy has been placed behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he was arrested by the feds in New York on September 16. He is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pled not guilty and was denied bail twice.