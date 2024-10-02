Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 4th Birthday With Adorable Videos

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj expressed her love for her four-year-old son, nicknamed Papa Bear, on his birthday. The rapper shared a series of adorable videos and photos on Instagram, capturing his journey from infancy to present.

"Dear #PapaBear, Happy 4th birthday, buddy," Minaj wrote. "You've made mama & daddy so happy. Since you were in mama's tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope."

The post included sweet moments like Papa Bear confidently walking out of an elevator with his father, "driving" a parked car, and sharing giggles with his mother. Minaj's message emphasized the profound impact her son has had on her life.

"When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed," she stated. "I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.'"

Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, also appears in the montage, showcasing their family time. The rapper has previously revealed that becoming a mother has made her a more forgiving person.

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe," Minaj said during a 2022 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden".