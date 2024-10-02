Sam Strangis, 'Batman', 'CSI' and 'Happy Days' Producer, Dies at 95

AceShowbiz - Sam Strangis, the renowned producer, director, and studio executive who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, passed away on July 23 at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, California. He was 95 years old.

Strangis' distinguished career spanned over five decades, leaving an enduring legacy on television. He began his illustrious journey as a script supervisor at Revue Studios, gradually ascending to the helm of production at Paramount Studios in the late 1960s. During his tenure at Paramount, he played a pivotal role in guiding such timeless series as "Mannix", "The Odd Couple", "'Happy Days", "Laverne & Shirley", "The Brady Bunch", "Love, American Style" and "Mission: Impossible".

Following his departure from Paramount alongside producing partner Don Boyle, Strangis embarked on the production of "The Six Million Dollar Man" for Universal Television. He subsequently produced a string of telefilms before returning to Paramount as vice president of TV production. His second stint at Paramount came to an end when he launched Ten-Four Productions, an independent production company that produced notable TV movies like "Rainbow", "Reason for Living: The Jill Ireland Story" and "The Rainbow Warrior".

Strangis concluded his illustrious career as producer for CBS' "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" during its first two seasons, contributing significantly to its immense success. He also guided the production of the spinoff series "CSI: Miami" during its inaugural season. For his contributions to "CSI", Strangis shared an Emmy nomination for best drama series in 2002.

Born in Tacoma, Washington, Strangis began his career directing episodes of the NBC series "The Restless Gun". He later directed nine episodes of ABC's "Batman" and worked on the 1966 "Batman: The Movie". Strangis's survivors include his wife, Bonnie, daughter Debi, sons Gary and Greg, sisters Judy and Cindy, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. His memorial service was held on August 22 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Brentwood.

Sam Strangis' outstanding contributions to television entertainment will forever be etched in the annals of the industry. His legacy will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come.