Madonna Looks Smitten With BF Akeem Morris at Soccer Game in London

AceShowbiz - Madonna, the legendary "Vogue" singer, has recently embarked on a romantic getaway to London with her significantly younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris. The couple made an appearance at a Chelsea F.C. soccer game, where they shared affectionate moments while sitting in the stands. Madonna took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of images from their trip.

The couple were also spotted strolling around the Chelsea Football Club grounds. Madonna wore an all-black ensemble with a leather trench coat, while Morris opted for a casual look in jeans and a bomber jacket. Morris was seen carrying Madonna's coat during the game.

In a caption accompanying the post, she wrote, "London Calling... Back in the Stu with Stuart Price. Go Chelsea!" Madonna hinted at working on new music in the studio with her long-time collaborator Stuart Price.

Their relationship, which began in summer 2024, has attracted media attention. They first went public with a series of photos on Instagram taken during the Fourth of July celebrations. Madonna debuted their romance with a caption expressing gratitude for recovering from a life-threatening illness and celebrating a "miraculous recovery."

Madonna was previously linked to boxing coach Josh Popper, but they reportedly broke up earlier this year. Morris also attended a birthday party for Madonna's 12-year-old twin daughters and reportedly accompanied her on a trip to Italy to mark her 66th birthday.