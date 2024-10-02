Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Revealed

AceShowbiz - The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on September 5, 2024, at the age of 33, from a combination of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. The rapper's death has been ruled accidental.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Quan's body showed no signs of trauma. A 911 call previously obtained by the outlet revealed that Quan's girlfriend found him unresponsive and foaming at the mouth at his Atlanta home. She told dispatchers that he had fallen asleep on the couch the night before and never came to bed with her. When she found him the next morning, she realized he wasn't breathing and had no heartbeat.

Speculation had circulated on social media that Quan's death was drug-related, and rapper Boosie Badazz was among the first to claim that he had overdosed.

Quan was a prominent Atlanta-born rapper who rose to fame with his 2013 hit, "Type of Way." He worked with several high-profile Atlanta artists during his career, including 2 Chainz and Jacquees. He was also a part of the Cash Money Records project, "Rich Gang", along with Young Thug.

Quan's family released a statement following his death, expressing their heartbreak and paying tribute to his legacy. They stated, "While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan's legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives."