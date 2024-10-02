New 'Grotesquerie' Photos Feature Travis Kelce's Mystery Character

AceShowbiz - Newly released photos from the set of "Grotesquerie" reveal a mysterious glimpse of Travis Kelce's character, who remains shrouded in secrecy. In one image, Kelce, clad in a white uniform, chats amiably with Detective Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts), suggesting a friendly encounter.

However, in a trailer for episode 3, Kelce's character appears more sinister, warning Lois, "She's on the hunt." A behind-the-scenes featurette further hints at his enigmatic nature, with Kelce seemingly in character, asking, "Want me to plug in the nightlight so you're not scared in the dark?"

Despite his limited screen time thus far, Kelce's character has already sparked curiosity among viewers. His role has been kept under wraps, but his appearances hint at a complex and potentially malevolent connection to the crimes being investigated.

According to IMDb, Kelce is credited in 8 of the 10 episodes this season. "Grotesquerie" marks a significant step into Hollywood for the NFL star, who previously appeared as a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" and a cameo on the Showtime comedy "Moonbase 8".

Ryan Murphy, the show's creator, praised Kelce's approach to acting, calling him "a star in every arena." Murphy was impressed by Kelce's passion and ambition, which led him to write a role specifically for the football player.

"Grotesquerie" is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on September 25. The series promises a chilling and suspenseful exploration of the supernatural, with Kelce's enigmatic character poised to play a pivotal role in the unfolding mystery.