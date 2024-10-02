 
Angelina Jolie Goes Instagram Official With British Rapper Akala
AP/Instagram
Celebrity

Angelina Jolie has taken to Instagram to share a photo with her rumored boyfriend, British rapper and political activist Akala, seemingly confirming their relationship.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has gone public with her relationship with British rapper and political activist Akala. The 49-year-old actress posted a photo from an event for her company Atelier Jolie on Instagram, which featured Akala standing behind her. The couple was also photographed together at the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of Jolie's film "Maria".

Rumors of a romance between Jolie and Akala first emerged in August when they were seen leaving her hotel in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival. In Touch had previously claimed that Jolie had been seeing Akala privately for over a year.

Sources have told People that Jolie and Akala are just friends, despite their public appearances together. However, the pair reportedly share a strong bond due to their shared passion for social and humanitarian causes.

  Editors' Pick

Jolie, who has been divorced from Brad Pitt since 2019, has been seen with several other men since their split. She was previously linked to musician The Weeknd.

Akala, 40, is a former rapper who has transitioned into political activism. He is the younger brother of singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite.

Jolie's relationship with Akala comes amidst an ongoing custody battle with Pitt over their six children. The actress has hinted at the emotional toll the divorce has taken on her.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Condemns 'Liars' After Finalizing Divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Condemns 'Liars' After Finalizing Divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Skipped Brother's Wedding, Groom Had 'Huge Fight' With Bride After Ceremony

Angelina Jolie Skipped Brother's Wedding, Groom Had 'Huge Fight' With Bride After Ceremony

Angelina Jolie 'Proud' to Give Her Children Privileges in Launching Their Careers

Angelina Jolie 'Proud' to Give Her Children Privileges in Launching Their Careers

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Girls Day Out During Parisian Shopping Bonanza

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Girls Day Out During Parisian Shopping Bonanza

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'