Angelina Jolie Goes Instagram Official With British Rapper Akala

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has gone public with her relationship with British rapper and political activist Akala. The 49-year-old actress posted a photo from an event for her company Atelier Jolie on Instagram, which featured Akala standing behind her. The couple was also photographed together at the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of Jolie's film "Maria".

Rumors of a romance between Jolie and Akala first emerged in August when they were seen leaving her hotel in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival. In Touch had previously claimed that Jolie had been seeing Akala privately for over a year.

Sources have told People that Jolie and Akala are just friends, despite their public appearances together. However, the pair reportedly share a strong bond due to their shared passion for social and humanitarian causes.

Jolie, who has been divorced from Brad Pitt since 2019, has been seen with several other men since their split. She was previously linked to musician The Weeknd.

Akala, 40, is a former rapper who has transitioned into political activism. He is the younger brother of singer and rapper Ms. Dynamite.

Jolie's relationship with Akala comes amidst an ongoing custody battle with Pitt over their six children. The actress has hinted at the emotional toll the divorce has taken on her.