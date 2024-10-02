 
Brooks Nader Denies Faking PDA With 'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko: 'I'm Not a Fake Girl'
Instagram
Celebrity

Beneath the glitz and glamour of 'Dancing With the Stars,' fans are abuzz over the budding chemistry between model Brooks Nader and her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Gleb Savchenko, continue to fuel romance speculation. Nader, who recently split from Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, addressed their on- and off-stage chemistry and PDA.

Nader insisted there was "nothing fake" about it. "Who wouldn't want to make out with Gleb?" she quipped during a new interview with Extra, adding that she's "newly single" but "having a really nice time."

Responding to speculation that their relationship might be staged for the cameras, Nader was assertive. "Everything that you see like online and on TikTok or whatever is real," she said. "I'm not a fake girl."

  Editors' Pick

Nader, who survived two weeks on Season 33 of the dance competition show with the 41-year-old Savchenko, values the connection she shares with her dance partner. "I'm like a vibe person and Gleb has an amazing vibe," she said, appreciating his focus and energy. "He really wants me to have a great experience with 'Dancing with the Stars.' He's very focused on that."

Despite playing coy about the nature of their relationship, the dancing duo, who will compete in week three of the show airing next week, were recently seen in Beverly Hills, Calif. sharing a kiss and holding each other close during a dinner outing with friends at Wally's, further igniting the rumors.

"Dancing With the Stars" will return with back-to-back shows, showcasing themed nights like "Soul Train Night" and "Hair Metal Night". Fans are eagerly anticipating whether the undeniable chemistry between Nader and Savchenko will translate into romantic reality or remain a captivating showmance.

As young fans tune in starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the question remains: will Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's on-screen partnership evolve into a real-life romance?

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Brooks Nader Clarifies Alleged Engagement Ring From Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader Clarifies Alleged Engagement Ring From Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader Fuels Gleb Savchenko Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring During Their Latest Date

Brooks Nader Fuels Gleb Savchenko Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring During Their Latest Date

Brooks Nader Celebrates Christmas With Gleb Savchenko After Reunion

Brooks Nader Celebrates Christmas With Gleb Savchenko After Reunion

Brooks Nader Pumping Gas in Skin-Tight Red Outfit During Solo Day Out

Brooks Nader Pumping Gas in Skin-Tight Red Outfit During Solo Day Out

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'