Brooks Nader Denies Faking PDA With 'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko: 'I'm Not a Fake Girl'

AceShowbiz - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Gleb Savchenko, continue to fuel romance speculation. Nader, who recently split from Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, addressed their on- and off-stage chemistry and PDA.

Nader insisted there was "nothing fake" about it. "Who wouldn't want to make out with Gleb?" she quipped during a new interview with Extra, adding that she's "newly single" but "having a really nice time."

Responding to speculation that their relationship might be staged for the cameras, Nader was assertive. "Everything that you see like online and on TikTok or whatever is real," she said. "I'm not a fake girl."

Nader, who survived two weeks on Season 33 of the dance competition show with the 41-year-old Savchenko, values the connection she shares with her dance partner. "I'm like a vibe person and Gleb has an amazing vibe," she said, appreciating his focus and energy. "He really wants me to have a great experience with 'Dancing with the Stars.' He's very focused on that."

Despite playing coy about the nature of their relationship, the dancing duo, who will compete in week three of the show airing next week, were recently seen in Beverly Hills, Calif. sharing a kiss and holding each other close during a dinner outing with friends at Wally's, further igniting the rumors.

"Dancing With the Stars" will return with back-to-back shows, showcasing themed nights like "Soul Train Night" and "Hair Metal Night". Fans are eagerly anticipating whether the undeniable chemistry between Nader and Savchenko will translate into romantic reality or remain a captivating showmance.

As young fans tune in starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the question remains: will Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's on-screen partnership evolve into a real-life romance?