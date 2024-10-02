 
Justin Bieber Wears Baseball Cap With Son's Name, Hailey Rocks Iced-Out Necklace With Baby's Initials
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey pay homage to their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, while celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with meaningful gestures.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber has recently unveiled a stunning new diamond necklace featuring the initials of her son, Jack Blues. In an Instagram post, she showcased the sparkly jewelry, along with a caption expressing her joy in being a mother. "It's October and I'm someone's Mom," she penned.

The model also showed a candid picture of her husband Justin Bieber wearing a baseball cap, which proudly displays their son's first and middle names.

Justin Bieber and Hailey pays nod to their baby son

Justin Bieber and Hailey pay a nod to their baby son. Photo Credit: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

  Editors' Pick

The couple welcomed their first child in August. She initially kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months by wearing loose clothing. She acknowledged the emotional toll she experienced from keeping the secret but emphasized her desire for freedom and privacy.

In a separate Instagram tribute, Hailey honored late fashion designer Virgil Abloh on what would have been his 44th birthday. As a nod to her fifth wedding anniversary as well, she posted a series of images, including one of herself wearing the Off-White gown and veil that Abloh created for her wedding. She expressed her gratitude for the designer's artistry and her heartfelt remembrance.

Hailey Bieber shares throwback wedding pic

Hailey Bieber shares throwback wedding pic. Photo Credit: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

"Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress," she wrote a bittersweet caption.

