Selena Gomez Claps Back at Backlash Over Sexy Dance With Edgar Ramirez Amid Benny Blanco Romance

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has addressed fan speculation and criticism following a viral clip of her dancing closely with "Emilia Perez" co-star Edgar Ramirez amid her relationship with Benny Blanco.

In response to the backlash, Selena Gomez took to social media to speak out. Sharing another clip of their dance at a different concert, she humorously captioned it, "Omg how dare I dance with my bestie."

Gomez's comments came after fans questioned her relationship with Blanco due to the intimate nature of the dance. However, she has maintained that she and Ramírez are close friends. "He's just a great friend and we've known each other for a while," she explained.

Selena Gomez is rumored to get engaged to Benny Blanco. She recently opened up about her desire for motherhood. Learning to accept that she's unable to carry children of her own due to medical issues, she considered surrogacy or adoption to become a mother someday. "It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it, but I'm in a much better place with that now," she shared.

Despite the constant scrutiny, Gomez remains happy and secure in her relationship with Benny Blanco. She praised his unwavering support and described him as "a light in my life." The couple's relationship has not been without its critics, but Gomez has defended her choice.

"I know what people can do to people I love," she said. "But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."