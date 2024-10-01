The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Launches Dark and Alluring Visuals for 'Timeless'

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd and Playboi Carti reunite for the music video for "Timeless", a haunting and visually striking collaboration from the Canadian star's upcoming album titled "Hurry Up Tomorrow".

The Gunner Stahl and LouieKnows-directed video opens in a dimly lit warehouse, where The Weeknd and Playboi Carti perform the track's lyrics against a backdrop of half-naked women. The pair, clad in all-black, showcase their undeniable chemistry as they deliver the song's introspective and self-referential lyrics.

Throughout the video, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti pay homage to Pharrell Williams, the song's producer, with the line, "Feel like Skateboard P, BBC boys on the creep/Feel like it's '03, Neptune drum with a beam."

The video also serves as a reunion for Carti and The Weeknd, who previously collaborated on "Popular" alongside Madonna for the HBO series "The Idol".

"Timeless" marks the second single from The Weeknd's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" album, which follows the critically acclaimed "Dancing in the Flames". The album is set to complete the artist's trilogy of albums, which began with "After Hours" in 2020 and continued with "Dawn FM" in 2022.

Fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the "Timeless" video, praising the chemistry between The Weeknd and Playboi Carti and the song's haunting and evocative lyrics. With its visually stunning and thematically resonant elements, "Timeless" sets the stage for The Weeknd's highly anticipated album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow".