Zendaya Brings Flowers to Cheer on Tom Holland at His Final 'Romeo and Juliet' Show

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman truly is Tom Holland's biggest fan. Knowing parting is such sweet sorrow, his girlfriend arrived at the closing night of the West End production of "Romeo & Juliet" - of which the actor played the lead male role - while bearing a gift.

On August 3, Zendaya was photographed walking to London's Duke of York Theatre while carrying a large bouquet of red roses. The actress wore a white tank top under a tan jacket covered in floral appliqués, light denim jeans and brown pumps.

She had also joined her "Spider-Man" co-star on the opening night of the new production of the Shakespeare play in May and was also spotted at one of his shows the following month. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published in April, the "Dune" actress added, "I'm going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can."

Zendaya's dedication did not go unnoticed. The "Challengers" star, 27, was casually dressed and sported a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag on her arm as she carried her bouquet of flowers into the venue. Her relaxed yet stylish appearance was complemented by copper stiletto heels.

Previews of the show began in May, and Zendaya has been spotted in England's capital city to support Holland throughout the run.

In addition to her public appearances, a source told PEOPLE earlier this year that Holland and Zendaya uplift each other, with Zendaya being particularly stressed about the release of her sports drama "Challengers". "She did insane prep for it and has been so involved with every aspect of the film and promotion," the source explained. Her family's support, as well as Holland's, has been essential for her.

Furthermore, Zendaya expressed her admiration for Holland's career evolution. She shared, "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully." This sentiment echoes her earlier comments to Vogue where she said she "could not be more proud" of Tom. Their relationship, while largely private, shows signs of deep commitment, with the couple allegedly discussing marriage.

While Holland is now known as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most popular heroes, he began his career by playing the titular role in "Billy Elliot The Musical", a live stage production. The versatility and dedication that both Zendaya and Holland bring to their roles reveal much about their love for each other and their craft.

Their story is a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour, genuine support and understanding form the bedrock of successful relationships. As Zendaya walked down the streets of London to watch Holland take his final bow, it was clear that their love story is as mesmerizing as any Shakespearean play.