Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Enjoy Rare Date at Paris Olympics

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling is bringing the Kenergy during a rare public appearance with his partner Eva Mendes. The "Barbie" actor, 43, and the "Hitch" actress, 50, attended the Paris Olympics together on Sunday, August 4 to watch the gymnastics uneven bars final.

Gosling was photographed wearing a green Olympics hat with his arm wrapped around Mendes, who was sporting white sunglasses. NBC Sports shared a photo from the outing on X, writing, in reference to Gosling's role as Ken in "Barbie," "This Ken's job is 'gymnastics fan.' "

Gosling and Mendes have been partners since 2011 and share two children together. They met when they both starred in the movie "The Place Beyond the Pines." In recent years, Mendes has stepped back from acting to focus on raising their kids, a decision she described as a "no-brainer" in an interview with "Today" earlier this year.

The couple's weekend day out at the 2024 Olympics in Paris marks the first time the two have been photographed together at a public event in almost a decade. Along with their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, Eva and Ryan attended the women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Arena, where Team USA's Suni Lee won the bronze medal, while China's Qiu Qiyuan earned silver, and Algeria's Kaylia Nemour walked away with the gold.

Eva, 50, and Ryan, 43, were also photographed at the Equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle event at Chateau de Versailles, where Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl took the top prize, with her teammate Isabell Werth coming in second and Britain's Charlotte Fry getting bronze.

The couple, who have been a couple for at least 12 years, have largely kept their relationship and family out of the spotlight.