Larsa Pippen 'Casually' Dating Country Musician Zay Wilson Amid Marcus Jordan's New Romance

AceShowbiz - Celebrity breakups can often lead to a web of new romances, and that seems to be the case for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. The former couple, who ended their relationship in March after an initial split in February, are now moving on with their respective love interests.

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is visibly enjoying his time with his new girlfriend, Ashley Stevenson. The Trophy Room founder has been flaunting their blossoming romance, sharing numerous videos of their vacation in France to his Instagram Stories.

In one clip, Marcus, 33, captured Ashley's stylish white skirt set as they strolled through the streets. They dined at the celebrity hotspot La Môme and later partied the night away at Bâoli, a popular club in Cannes.

Continuing their vacation, the pair were seen savoring a boat ride to the luxurious St. Tropez. Their social media posts paint a picture of a carefree couple indulging in the finest moments France has to offer. This display of affections confirms that Marcus has fully moved on from his previous relationship with Larsa Pippen.

Marcus Jordan and Ashley Stevenson on a boat ride in France

As for Larsa, she's not letting her ex's new romance phase her. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star is also exploring new relationships, currently spending time with Netflix/MTV star and country musician Zay Wilson. Although sources say their connection isn't super serious yet, Larsa and Zay have been spotted together frequently, including a cozy moment at her 50th birthday party, where Zay performed and the two danced together.

Those close to Larsa reveal she cut ties with Marcus after their split in March for her well-being. Despite their former relationship not working out, both seem happier as they connect with new people. Larsa and Marcus's stories emphasize a return to self-focus and the inevitable exploration of new connections post-breakup.

The dynamics of their recent breakups and subsequent relationships reflect the fast-paced world of high-profile dating. For fans and followers, it will be intriguing to watch whether these new relationships turn into long-term commitments or if they are simply rebounds in the whirlwind of celebrity romance.