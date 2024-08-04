Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Spark Debate for Getting Son Pink Birthday Cake, Take Family to Native Barbados

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky commemorated their son Riot Rose's first birthday in style, and the internet is buzzing about it. From a pink birthday cake to rare family photos, this celebration encapsulated the couple's unique approach to parenting.

This week, the star couple traveled to Rihanna's native Barbados to celebrate their son's milestone. A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to share rare, heartfelt moments with his youngest son, captioning the post, "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS."

The touching post included a sweet photo of Rocky holding both Riot and his two-year-old brother RZA, alongside other candid snapshots of family moments.

Riot enjoyed a four-tiered pink birthday cake with a dollar sign on top. While the cake was extravagant, the boy himself wore only shorts as he was held by his father during the celebration.

Amidst the family's joy, one detail from Riot's birthday sparked conversations online. Some fans commented on the color of the cake, but many defended the couple's choice, emphasizing the importance of celebrating a healthy one-year-old.

One user commented, "she wanted this baby to be a girl so bad …," prompting many fans to come to their defense. "Who gives a s*** what color the cake is!!! Two black people in love and celebrating a healthy one-year-old is a better topic of conversation versus the cake being pink," one supporter wrote.

Rihanna had previously opened up about the joys and challenges of being a "boy mom" during an interview at a Fenty Beauty event in April. "It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she said. "Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."

The birthday post didn't just celebrate Riot; it also offered glimpses into the family's private life. The upload included screenshots of Rocky FaceTiming with Riot, kissing his cheeks, and snapping selfies. One particularly adorable shot featured Riot wearing headphones and a diaper, flashing his bottom teeth in a big smile.

In another feature, Rihanna expressed her aspirations for growing her family in an Interview magazine piece. She noted her openness to having more children - as many as "God wants me to have." The Grammy winner also spoke candidly about her postpartum experience, describing the early days of parenting as both overwhelming and empowering.

From embracing her femininity to celebrating her son's first year, Rihanna continues to redefine motherhood in her own vibrant, unapologetic way. Likewise, A$AP Rocky's heartfelt social media posts offer a tender look into their upbringing and the love that fuels their family life.

The celebrations around Riot Rose's first birthday have not only brought joy to the Mayers family but also offered an inspiring glimpse into the beautiful dynamics of their family life - proving yet again that love, in all its forms, is the best celebration of all.