North West Raps in Japanese on Kanye West's New Album 'Vultures 2'

AceShowbiz - Today marks the official release of "Vultures 2", the long-awaited album collaboration between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The project comes after several delays that left fans in a perpetual state of anticipation.

Originally slated for earlier this year, the release date was pushed back multiple times, with the most recent announcement being August 2 - only for it to be swiftly retracted. To everyone's surprise, the much-anticipated album finally dropped early this morning, stirring a blend of excitement and skepticism among listeners.

"Vultures 2" follows the first installment that arrived in February, featuring hits like "Carnival" with Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. One notable aspect of the first album was the introduction of Kanye's daughter, North West, who made her debut on the track "Talking." She not only rapped on the song but also directed its music video, showcasing her creative prowess at just 11 years old.

In the newly released second volume, North makes another impressive appearance on the track "Bomb," where she raps in Japanese. Joining her on the track is her sibling, Chicago West. Though reactions have ranged from praise to confusion, there's no denying the audacity and uniqueness of featuring children in this mature and complicated project.

Other highlights in the album include collaborative tracks like "Field Trip," which features Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Playboi Carti, as well as "Lifestyle" featuring Lil Wayne. While these tracks have garnered significant online chatter, responses to the album have been polarizing. Some fans are thrilled with the creativity and bold experimentation while others go as far as to demand Kanye's retirement from the music scene.

Adding to the mix of reactions are comments on two highly awaited songs, "Sky City" from the "Yandhi" sessions and "530" from an early "Donda 2" tracklist. Both tracks have received lukewarm feedback, with some even speculating the use of AI in production. The dismay over "530" was evident, especially with fans noting its "mumbled outro" remained unchanged from its previously leaked versions.

Despite the mixed reception, one can't deny the buzz and curiosity "Vultures 2" has generated. It's a testament to Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's ability to keep the industry and their supporters on their toes. As for "[a=Vultures 3", there’s no official word on its release, but if history is any indicator, fans should brace for another unpredictable ride.

What do you think of "Vultures 2"? Share your thoughts and join the conversation.