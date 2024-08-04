Beyonce Draws Mixed Reactions With Her White Bride-Like Dress at Jay-Z's Nephew's Wedding

AceShowbiz - The music royalty couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z once again made headlines as they attended a unique and stunning wedding, but what caught everyone's attention was Beyonce's over-the-top, bridal-like attire.

In what was no ordinary wedding, Jay-Z's nephew, Rel Carter, and his bride opted for a reverse wedding theme where the couple wore black and all the guests were dressed in white. Among the high-profile attendees were Beyonce, Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, and close family friend Kelly Rowland along with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

Beyonce stood out in her eye-catching outfit. Known for her bold fashion choices, Beyonce opted for a deep-plunging white dress complete with a headdress and a full train, which led many to believe she looked more like the bride than the actual bride in her black gown. Fans couldn't help but question whether Beyone was simply adhering to the dress code or if her fashion statement had overstepped the celebration's focal point.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles opted for a modest pantsuit. She took to Instagram to celebrate alongside her family, stating, "Attended the beautiful wedding of Rel Carter this weekend .Aint no party like a Carter Party . My sweet baby @kellyrowland making sure I'm straight [love emoji]."

Kelly Rowland, who donned a halter-neck gown, shared her own photos as well, posing on a swing with her husband. "Summer with My Love," she gushed, without disclosing the event she was attending with him.

