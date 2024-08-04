Cardi B Shuts Down 'Weird' Rumors About Offset Marriage Issues After Her Divorce Filing

AceShowbiz - Earlier this week, news broke that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after roughly seven years of marriage. The couple, who share two children and are expecting a third, has been a focal point of both fans' adoration and media scrutiny. According to court documents, Cardi is seeking primary custody and requesting that Offset contribute to child support.

Speculation ran rampant regarding the reasons behind Cardi's decision to divorce Offset. PEOPLE reported that an unnamed source suggested Offset wasn't supportive throughout their marriage. "As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first. This just wasn't happening," the source stated.

However, Cardi B was quick to debunk these claims via an Instagram comment, stating, "Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids… Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media soooo I don't know who is this damn source going to people magazine."

She added, "Even wit my filling I'm not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one."

The divorce filing confirms that for the past six months, the couple has experienced irreconcilable differences leading to the breakdown of their marriage. The petition outlines that Cardi is also seeking equitable distribution of any property acquired during their marriage.

While Cardi has dismissed claims about Offset's lack of support, insiders close to the rapper revealed her decision was influenced by a broader spectrum of issues and not just a single incident.

PEOPLE further detailed the complications, underscoring the emotional struggle Cardi faced, particularly being pregnant and managing her career and family responsibilities simultaneously. Despite the divorce, the couple intends to keep their relationship amicable for the sake of co-parenting their children, Kulture and Wave.

Cardi B's strength and resilience are constantly highlighted amid the tumultuous period, proving her determination to focus on her children and her burgeoning career. Despite significant obstacles, she continues to exemplify perseverance and professional dedication.

Ultimately, Cardi B's situation demonstrates her commitment to ensuring the well-being of her children while navigating the complexities of her personal and professional life. As she approaches the next chapter, inclusive of welcoming another child, she remains a model of empowerment and resilience.