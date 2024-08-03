Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Demanding NDA to Silence Abuse Allegations

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues, with Jolie accusing Pitt of trying to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement related to her allegations of abuse. Angelina Jolie is accusing Brad Pitt of trying to have her sign an $8.5 million non-disclosure agreement related to her allegations of abuse against him.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in July, Jolie's lawyers argued that Pitt attempted to use the NDA to cover up his alleged abuse and subsequent cover-up.

According to the documents, Pitt refused to buy Jolie's interest in their co-owned winery, Château Miraval, unless she signed the NDA. The agreement was designed to enforce silence about the abuse and prevent Jolie from speaking out about it.

Jolie's attorneys maintain that she acted without malice and intended no harm to Pitt when she sold her stake in Miraval in 2021. They argue that Pitt waived his privacy protections when he sued Jolie, and that the NDA is an unwarranted attempt to shield him from the consequences of his alleged actions.

Pitt's lawyers have denied the allegations, arguing that the communications requested by Jolie are private and irrelevant to the dispute over the winery. They accuse Jolie of trying to turn the business dispute into a re-litigation of their divorce case.

The legal battle between Jolie and Pitt continues, with both sides engaged in a separate custody battle over their children.