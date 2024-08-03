Chappell Roan Savagely Shades Ex-Boyfriend Before Belting Out 'My Kink Is Karma' at Lollapalooza

AceShowbiz - Chappell Roan had a few words to share with her former boyfriend during a recent show. When entertaining her fans at Lollapalooza, the "Red Wine Supernova" singer savagely shaded her ex-beau.

On Thursday evening, August 1, the 26-year-old songstress took the stage at the Grant Park in downtown Chicago. During her set, she delivered some of her songs, including one titled "My Kink Is Karma".

Before belting out the track, Chappell got things off her chest about her former boyfriend. Speaking on the stage in front of the packed audience, she said, "I dedicate this song to my ex, who was bragging they dated me at the bar in my hometown." She went on to say, "This is a message for your fiance," before shouting, "You should break up!"

Chappell launched "My Kink Is Karma", which featured in her album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess", in 2023. On the song, she sings, "We broke up on a Tuesday/ Kicked me out with the rent paid/ Ruined my credit, stole my cute aesthetic/ Who knew that we'd let it/ Get this bad when it ended?"

The songstress continues, "It's comical, bridges you burn/ If karma's real, hope it's your turn/ I heard from Katie/ You're losing it lately/ Moved back with your parents/ And date girls who are eighteen/ It's hot when you have a meltdown/ In the front of your house and you're getting kicked out/ It's hot when you're drinking downtown/ And you're getting called out 'cause you're running your mouth/ Oh, God."

For her performance at the music event, Chappell opted to wear a colorful outfit. She donned a sleeveless pink-and-blue crop top and a pair of long matching pants. The revealing trousers came with several cut-outs on them. She completed the look with a silver belt, which featured pink and blue stars as well as black fringe details.

Chappell, who flaunted a dramatic black-and-white face paint around her eyes, also sported a pair of sneakers. In addition, she styled her curly long red hair in a half ponytail and accessorized herself with earrings.