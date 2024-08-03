Guy Fieri and Flavor Flav Hype Up U.S. Women's Water Polo Team at Paris Olympics

AceShowbiz - The U.S. women's water polo team has received some star power support from Guy Fieri and Flavor Flav at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On August 2, celebrity chef Guy Fieri and rapper Flavor Flav cheered on the U.S. women's water polo team as they claimed a 17-5 victory over France in a preliminary match. Flav, known for being the team's official hype man and sponsor, was joined by Fieri in the stands.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fieri joked that Flav was "the best coach in the world." The duo enthusiastically supported the team throughout the game, with Flavor exclaiming, "I'm with the world's favorite Guy." The team's recent supporters also include First Lady Jill Biden and South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley.

Flav's presence at the Olympics is not surprising, as he has been a vocal supporter of the women's water polo team since pledging to fund them in May. Team captain Maggie Steffens had previously expressed the team's financial struggles. Flav's sponsorship has not only fulfilled a dream of attending the Olympics in person but also aims to provide equal opportunities for women athletes.

The U.S. women's water polo team is aiming for their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Their journey and the support they receive from celebrities like Fieri and Flav highlight the growing recognition and enthusiasm surrounding women's sports.