Amber Rose Slammed for Criticizing Megan Thee Stallion's Performance at Kamala Harris' Rally

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose's criticism towards [Megan Thee Stallion] has backfired. The model found herself being attacked by online users for criticizing the "WAP" hitmaker's performance at a recent rally for Kamala Harris.

The 40-year-old offered her two cents during an interview with Adin Ross. While she admitted to liking Megan and describing her as "a good person," she added: "I think that she's pandering to Black people."

"I think that she thinks that that’s what Black people wanna see in order to vote for her. And I think it's absolute bulls**t." she continued. "I think that people in general just wanna know the policies. All that, you know, the extra stuff, it’s cool, you know a concert and stuff like that, but what about the policies? How are you gonna ‘Make America Great Again?’ No pun intended!"

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses in the comments section. "A woman that has a tattoo on her forehead & that wore a damn necklace with a huge Donald Trump face on it can’t tell me nothing, bout no pandering," one user wrote.

Another argued: “She didn’t have Megan twerk. Megan performed and decided to twerk. At the end of the day, Kamala is reaching and targeting all people to win this election – which is what she’s suppose to do! Period!"