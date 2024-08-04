 
Summer Walker Calls Spotify Disrespectful for Skipping Nicki Minaj From 'The Gold Standard' Exhibit
On Wednesday, July 31, Spotify revealed its new exhibit at a New York City gallery and the installation features oil renaissance era oil paintings of top female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Latto among others.

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker wasn't too happy to see Nicki Minaj's absence from "The Gold Standard" exhibit. Taking to social media, the "Still Over It" artist called the music streaming platform "disrespectful" for skipping the "Anaconda" hitmaker.

On Wednesday, July 31, Spotify revealed its new exhibit at a New York City gallery. The installation features oil renaissance era oil paintings of top female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto Mulatto, Flo Milli, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red and others.

Catching wind of the artwork, Summer wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room's repost, "I don't even listen to hella Nicki because I am an R&B lover, but where is the Queen? Or [Lil' Kim] at least, Missy Elliot." She went on to argue, "This is mad disrespectful. This is why I made my music and go home this industry weird."

However, it turns out Spotify didn't skip Nicki. In a recently deleted post, artist Manon Biernacki explained why the Grammy-nominee rapper was left out of the gallery.

"Thank you so much for all of your support in this adventure, and to everyone who made this dream a reality!" they wrote. "PS. Don't come after me in my DMs; Nicki Minaj did not want to be a part of the show."

