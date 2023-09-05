 

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell
Instagram
Celebrity

After learning that his pal passed away at the age of 56, the Emmy Award-winning television presenter declares that he will miss the Smash Mouth vocalist whom he deems his 'brutha.'

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Guy Fieri has paid a heartfelt tribute to Steve Harwell. Upon learning that his pal passed away on Monday, September 4, the Emmy Award-winning television presenter expressed his grief over the death of the Smash Mouth singer.

On that same day, the 55-year-old host made use of his Instagram page to honor Steve. In a post, he simply wrote, "To my brutha Steve. RIP." He went on to lament, "Today is a sad day, I will miss my friend." Along with the tribute, he uploaded a series of throwback pictures capturing him and the late vocalist.

Guy was not the only famous star who remembered Steve. Giving a similar yet different take was presenter Carson Daly. On his own Instagram account, Carson recalled the moment he found out that Steve had died. Along with a photo of Steve singing, Carson wrote in the caption of his post, "I spent the morning down the rabbit hole of 90's music memories as I got the official heartbreaking news about the passing of Steve Harwell from Smash Mouth."

In a follow-up post, the TV personality penned, "I'll always remember all the laughs (Steve could have the room in stitches when he got on a roll, he was so quick witted) the gigs (I played guitar on stage at a show I'll never forget in San Jose) It was a magical time. In better days, Steve was a force of a frontman & lived the life of 50 men. He brought joy to millions with his music and his legacy will thankfully live on."

  Editors' Pick

"I hope in his final days & hours, surrounded by family & friends he found comfort. He's in a better place now for sure," Carson continued. He concluded, "Thanks for the good times Steve. You're home with little [Elvis Presley] now. Rejoice & Rest in peace."

Aside from the two, NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick made use of Instagram to pay tribute to Steve. Joey wrote in a lengthy caption, "Known this dude for a very long time." He additionally expressed, "Sad all things must come to an end and some times too soon due to things that are past fixing because too much damage has been done." He concluded, "Thinking /praying for all … RIP Steve!"

Similarly, Chris penned in an Instagram post, "Rest easy my friend. I'm truly sorry for the difficult battle you had to fight. You were an amazing soul and will be deeply missed." Along with the tribute, Chris unleashed a picture of smiling Steve when he was performing onstage.

Steve took his last breath at the age of 56. His representative issued a statement to E! News that read, "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably." However, the rep did not offer any details on the reason behind his passing. Steve passed away one day after it was reported that he only had a "short time" left to live.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Queen' Beyonce

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain
  • Sep 05, 2023

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
  • Sep 05, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction
  • Sep 05, 2023

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day
  • Sep 05, 2023

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby
  • Sep 05, 2023

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act