Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

After learning that his pal passed away at the age of 56, the Emmy Award-winning television presenter declares that he will miss the Smash Mouth vocalist whom he deems his 'brutha.'

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Guy Fieri has paid a heartfelt tribute to Steve Harwell. Upon learning that his pal passed away on Monday, September 4, the Emmy Award-winning television presenter expressed his grief over the death of the Smash Mouth singer.

On that same day, the 55-year-old host made use of his Instagram page to honor Steve. In a post, he simply wrote, "To my brutha Steve. RIP." He went on to lament, "Today is a sad day, I will miss my friend." Along with the tribute, he uploaded a series of throwback pictures capturing him and the late vocalist.

Guy was not the only famous star who remembered Steve. Giving a similar yet different take was presenter Carson Daly. On his own Instagram account, Carson recalled the moment he found out that Steve had died. Along with a photo of Steve singing, Carson wrote in the caption of his post, "I spent the morning down the rabbit hole of 90's music memories as I got the official heartbreaking news about the passing of Steve Harwell from Smash Mouth."

In a follow-up post, the TV personality penned, "I'll always remember all the laughs (Steve could have the room in stitches when he got on a roll, he was so quick witted) the gigs (I played guitar on stage at a show I'll never forget in San Jose) It was a magical time. In better days, Steve was a force of a frontman & lived the life of 50 men. He brought joy to millions with his music and his legacy will thankfully live on."

"I hope in his final days & hours, surrounded by family & friends he found comfort. He's in a better place now for sure," Carson continued. He concluded, "Thanks for the good times Steve. You're home with little [Elvis Presley] now. Rejoice & Rest in peace."

Aside from the two, NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick made use of Instagram to pay tribute to Steve. Joey wrote in a lengthy caption, "Known this dude for a very long time." He additionally expressed, "Sad all things must come to an end and some times too soon due to things that are past fixing because too much damage has been done." He concluded, "Thinking /praying for all … RIP Steve!"

Similarly, Chris penned in an Instagram post, "Rest easy my friend. I'm truly sorry for the difficult battle you had to fight. You were an amazing soul and will be deeply missed." Along with the tribute, Chris unleashed a picture of smiling Steve when he was performing onstage.

Steve took his last breath at the age of 56. His representative issued a statement to E! News that read, "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably." However, the rep did not offer any details on the reason behind his passing. Steve passed away one day after it was reported that he only had a "short time" left to live.

