 
Christina Aguilera Shocked by Daughter Summer's Handstand in Rare Video
The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker is taken aback by her 9-year-old daughter, who suddenly shows off her skill in doing a handstand, while walking with her dog.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera has offered social media users a glimpse of her activity with her daughter. Despite rarely sharing a video featuring Summer, the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker recently uploaded one on Instagram.

On Thursday, August 1, the 43-year-old singer treated her followers to a short clip featuring her rarely-seen daughter. Making use of her Instagram page, she released the footage that documented her attending an event in Las Vegas. When hitting the black carpet, she was accompanied by Summer and her fiance Matthew Rutler.

In the beginning of the video, it could be seen that Christina was striking a pose with her dog Nugget in front of a black-and-white backdrop. The two were later joined by her 9-year-old daughter and 38-year-old partner.

At one point, Christina was filmed walking through a hall with her beloved pet as she held a dog leash in her hand. She looked excited through her facial expression while adoringly looking at her white-furred dog.

All of a sudden, Summer appeared and began showing off her skill in doing a handstand. It did not take long for Christina to turn her face. Shocked, Christina stopped walking as she tried to prevent Summer from falling down. Summer then giggled before the mother and daughter duo put their hands up in the air. They also flashed their radiant big smiles at the camera.

The footage also saw Christina and Summer posing together in front of a photographer. At one point, the singer planted sweet kisses on her daughter's cheek as she hugged the young girl from behind. Along with the video, which featured Billie Eilish's song "BIRDS OF A FEATHER", she wrote in the caption, "A family affair," adding a red heart emoji.

The comments section was quickly flooded with positive responses from Instagram users. One in particular penned, "I love seeing you glowing, shining, living your best life and singing your heart out! You're the greatest!" Another chimed in, "Now this is the type of content I love to see." A third gushed, "Seeing you happy like this warms our hearts."

