Ice Spice Leaves Fans Stunned With Tragic 'Y2K' First Week Sales Projections

AceShowbiz - Following months of anticipation, Ice Spice finally unleashed her debut album "Y2K" last week, boasting features from renowned artists like Gunna, Central Cee and Travis Scott (II). While the project had immense potential, many critics and fans alike have expressed disappointment. Some have even dubbed it the worst project of the year.

Commercially, "Y2K" performance has been underwhelming. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to move around 20k units in its first week. Social media users are shocked by this figure, considering the hype surrounding the album. Critics have also been divided, with some ripping the album to shreds while others have praised it highly. Pitchfork controversially gave it a rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Ice Spice has faced criticism for her comments about Nicki Minaj and her perceived lack of versatility. Some believe that these factors may have contributed to the album's lukewarm reception. Despite the criticism, the album has also garnered some positive feedback. The "Y2K World Tour" is also set to commence, which could potentially boost its performance.

Overall, Ice Spice's "Y2K" has been met with mixed reviews and has not lived up to commercial expectations. However, the album's commercial trajectory may not be its definitive measure of success, as it has received significant attention and set the stage for her future endeavors.