 
Ice Spice Leaves Fans Stunned With Tragic 'Y2K' First Week Sales Projections
Music

Following months of anticipation, the 'Princess Diana' hitmaker's highly-anticipated debut album, which features collaborations with Gunna and Central Cee, has finally arrived.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following months of anticipation, Ice Spice finally unleashed her debut album "Y2K" last week, boasting features from renowned artists like Gunna, Central Cee and Travis Scott (II). While the project had immense potential, many critics and fans alike have expressed disappointment. Some have even dubbed it the worst project of the year.

Commercially, "Y2K" performance has been underwhelming. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to move around 20k units in its first week. Social media users are shocked by this figure, considering the hype surrounding the album. Critics have also been divided, with some ripping the album to shreds while others have praised it highly. Pitchfork controversially gave it a rating of 7.6 out of 10.

  Editors' Pick

Ice Spice has faced criticism for her comments about Nicki Minaj and her perceived lack of versatility. Some believe that these factors may have contributed to the album's lukewarm reception. Despite the criticism, the album has also garnered some positive feedback. The "Y2K World Tour" is also set to commence, which could potentially boost its performance.

Overall, Ice Spice's "Y2K" has been met with mixed reviews and has not lived up to commercial expectations. However, the album's commercial trajectory may not be its definitive measure of success, as it has received significant attention and set the stage for her future endeavors.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Ice Spice Fuels Sauce Gardner Dating Rumors With Bathroom Selfie

Ice Spice Fuels Sauce Gardner Dating Rumors With Bathroom Selfie

Ice Spice Reveals Reason Why She's Late to NYE Show, Apologizes for Tardiness

Ice Spice Reveals Reason Why She's Late to NYE Show, Apologizes for Tardiness

Ice Spice Sparks Outrage, Gets Booed After Showing Up 25 Minutes Late at NYE Show

Ice Spice Sparks Outrage, Gets Booed After Showing Up 25 Minutes Late at NYE Show

Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West Featured on Variety's 'Worst Songs of 2024' List

Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West Featured on Variety's 'Worst Songs of 2024' List

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo