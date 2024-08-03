Chet Hanks Flaunts Flawless Skin on First Outing Since Getting 'Blasted With Botox'

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks has stepped out for the first time after undergoing a cosmetic procedure. After revealing that he got "blasted with botox," the musician flaunted his flawless skin during a recent outing.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Friday, August 2, it could be seen that the 33-year-old son of actor Tom Hanks and actress/singer Rita Wilson was out and about in Beverly Hills, California one day prior. He was photographed making his way out of fine dining steakhouse Steak 48 seemingly after grabbing dinner.

Chet, who had no apparent wrinkles on his face, was caught on camera leaving the restaurant and seemingly heading to his car. At one point, he was smoking vapor as he appeared to be waiting for his vehicle. The artist, who was carrying a shopping bag, looked in good spirits.

For the night out, Chet went with an all-black ensemble, including a short-sleeved black polo top that allowed him to expose his arm tattoos. He completed the look with a pair of long matching pants and matching leather shoes. To add a color variation to the outfit, he put on a silver wrist watch. He also showcased his mustache and beard while embracing his clean-shaved head.

The outing came after Chet proudly revealed that he underwent a cosmetic procedure. On Tuesday, July 30, he made use of Instagram Stories to share that he had botox. He uploaded a photo from his appointment at Beverly Hills Aesthetic Medics.

In the snap, Chet struck a pose with two female estheticians as he stood in between them. He flashed his radiant smile at the camera as he placed his hands on the women's shoulders, seemingly showing that he was happy with the result.

Over the picture, the TV personality wrote, "Just got my forehead blasted with Botox." He went on to encourage his followers to see the estheticians if they are thinking about getting the same procedure, "Come to Beverly Hills, they'll get you right. #NoShameInMyGame."