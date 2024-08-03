Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Teased With 'Slide' Release

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have ignited excitement for the delayed "Vultures 2" album with the release of their new song "Slide" on yeezy.com. The release has sparked speculation that the sequel to their February collaboration may be closer than fans anticipated.

Despite previous announcements of an August 2 release date for "Vultures 2," the update was swiftly removed from the YEEZY website. However, the release of "Slide" has rekindled hope among fans.

"Slide" was initially previewed in September 2023 at a listening session in Switzerland and has been teased since. The organ-driven song features production from Wheezy, Fred again.., Apollo Parker, ryderoncrack, London on da Track, and AyoAA.

The song showcases the duo's intimate relationships and includes a surprise guest feature from James Blake on the outro.

While "Vultures 2" remains without a concrete release date, the release of "Slide" suggests that the project is still in the works. West and Ty Dolla Sign initially announced "Vultures 2" as part of a trilogy of albums in January, with "Vultures 1" being released in February. Multiple release dates and listening events have been teased but subsequently canceled, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the sequel.