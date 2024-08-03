 
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Teased With 'Slide' Release
Instagram
Music

Amidst the ongoing anticipation for the long-awaited 'Vultures 2' album, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign have dropped a new single titled 'Slide', hinting at the impending arrival of the project.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have ignited excitement for the delayed "Vultures 2" album with the release of their new song "Slide" on yeezy.com. The release has sparked speculation that the sequel to their February collaboration may be closer than fans anticipated.

Despite previous announcements of an August 2 release date for "Vultures 2," the update was swiftly removed from the YEEZY website. However, the release of "Slide" has rekindled hope among fans.

  Editors' Pick

"Slide" was initially previewed in September 2023 at a listening session in Switzerland and has been teased since. The organ-driven song features production from Wheezy, Fred again.., Apollo Parker, ryderoncrack, London on da Track, and AyoAA.

The song showcases the duo's intimate relationships and includes a surprise guest feature from James Blake on the outro.

While "Vultures 2" remains without a concrete release date, the release of "Slide" suggests that the project is still in the works. West and Ty Dolla Sign initially announced "Vultures 2" as part of a trilogy of albums in January, with "Vultures 1" being released in February. Multiple release dates and listening events have been teased but subsequently canceled, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead of 'Assistant' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead of 'Assistant' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Seemingly Addresses Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors With New Picture

Kanye West Seemingly Addresses Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors With New Picture

Kanye West Drops Bombshell in New Song 'Cousins', Reveals Dark Family Secrets and More

Kanye West Drops Bombshell in New Song 'Cousins', Reveals Dark Family Secrets and More

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Spain Following His Breakup Song

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Spain Following His Breakup Song

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo