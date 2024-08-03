'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley to Get New Spin-Off Series at Bravo

AceShowbiz - Dorinda Medley, former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City", is making a grand comeback with a new Bravo reality series centered around her famous Blue Stone Manor estate in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. The 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion, originally built in 1902, has been a prominent feature in Medley's life and was a significant backdrop during her time on "RHONY".

The new show, still in its early development stages, will follow a format similar to Hulu's "Vanderpump Villa", with Medley, 59, overseeing a young staff as they welcome guests at her picturesque property. The series will give fans an inside look at Blue Stone Manor and promises the same high-drama and engaging storylines that Medley's fans have come to expect.

Medley purchased the 18-acre estate in 2005 with her late husband Richard Medley, who passed away in 2011. The house, which was a wedding gift from Richard, holds sentimental value for Dorinda. "I never thought I would keep Blue Stone Manor for as long as I did," she told PEOPLE in December 2023. "After [my late husband] Richard passed, I was convinced I was going to sell it. My mother said, 'Wait a year! Don't do anything when you're in this state.' " This advice led her to hold onto the property, transforming it into a place of refuge and now, a reality TV showcase.

Over the years, Blue Stone Manor has not only been a sanctuary for Medley but also a business venture. She has offered Airbnb stays and even launched her own bourbon named after the estate. The property also served as the set for the second season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club", allowing more reality TV stars and fans a glimpse into its grandeur.

Medley recently finished filming the third season of "The Traitors" for Peacock, a competition show featuring other Bravo personalities, including Chanel Ayan from "The Real Housewives of Dubai" and Dolores Catania from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey".

With Blue Stone Manor once described by Medley as "a working girl," fans can't help but look forward to the vibrant mix of luxury, drama, and reality TV brilliance that the new Bravo series promises to deliver. Stay tuned for more updates as the show progresses from development to what all fans hope will be an exhilarating journey on screen.