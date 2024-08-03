 
FINNEAS Reacts to Backlash Over Billie Eilish's 'Queerbaiting' Verse on Charli XCX's 'Guess' Remix
After the new track was released on Thursday, August 1, a TikToker labels the the singer's lyrics 'highkey predatory' while also accusing the Grammy winner of queerbaiting.

  Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - FINNEAS has come to his sister Billie Eilish's defense controversy surrounding her verse on Charli XCX's "Guess" remix. After the track was released on Thursday, August 1, a TikToker labeled Billie's lyrics "predatory" while also accusing her of queerbaiting.

On Friday, August 2, FINNEAS responded to a TikTok user who criticized Billie over the lyrics. "What a take, you little clown," he wrote in the comments section. "I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were forcing her to label and out herself."

In the clip, the TikToker dubbed the "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker's verse on "Guess" remix "highkey predatory." The person accused people of ignoring the red flag because "y'all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain."

The content creator added, "Ever since the 'Lost Cause' controversy, she's been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she's actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI."

The TikToker was referring to Billie's flirtatious lyrics on the new track. On the song, Billie sings, "Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it/ Charli, call me if you're with it."

It wasn't the first time Billie faced similar backlash. Back in 2021, the two-time Oscar winner was slammed for dancing sensuously with women in her "Lost Cause" music video. At the time, the singer has yet to publicly identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

Later in November 2023, Billie got candid about her physical attraction to women in an interview with Variety. "I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," she shared at the time.

"I just don't really believe in [coming out]," continued the "Happier Than Ever" singer on the red carpet. "I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops. But … I saw the article and I was like, 'Oh! I guess I came out today!' "

