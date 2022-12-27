 

FINNEAS Once Again Defends Billie Eilish's 10-Year Age Gap Romance With Jesse Rutherford

FINNEAS Once Again Defends Billie Eilish's 10-Year Age Gap Romance With Jesse Rutherford
The musician slams a social media troll who criticizes his younger sister's relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman only a month after he said he's 'happy' as long as 'she's happy.'

AceShowbiz - FINNEAS has once again addressed Billie Eilish's 10-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticized her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman.

On Monday, December 26, FINNEAS replied, "I want my sister to be happy and safe, and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions." Just last month, the "Nobody Like U" crooner, who co-writes and produces all of Billie's music, responded to the "Bad Guy" hitmaker's relationship and insisted he just wants what's best for her. He said, "Listen, as long as she's happy. I'm happy!"

Billie previously insisted she thinks Jesse is the "hottest f**king f**ker" alive." She added in a chat with Vanity Fair that she is hooked on touching skin "all the time."

Billie said, "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**." As she asked everyone in the room to clap her, Billie added, "Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a** all me! I did that s**t. I locked that motherf**ker down. I just need to be touching skin all the time.. touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me."

Billie and Jesse, rumored to be dating in mid-October when they were spotted holding hands at a "Halloween Horror Nights" event in Universal Studios, used the holiday to comment on their age gap, with Billie dressing up as a baby version of herself, while Jesse wore an elderly man costume. And despite finding love "spooky" Billie recently said her relationship with Jesse is one of the reasons she wants to cry tears of joy, along with her career success. She admitted, "I could bawl my eyes out thinking about it."

