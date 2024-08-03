Snoop Dogg, Cookie Monster and Martha Stewart Ignite Paris Olympics With Sweet Birthday Celebration

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's friendship keeps getting sweeter! After meeting in 2008 on "The Martha Stewart Show" for a cooking segment, the dynamic duo has maintained their friendship for nearly 26 years. They reunited at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug. 2, for an enchanting celebration that featured a special guest: Cookie Monster.

The blue Muppet made a memorable appearance, traveling from Sesame Street to the City of Love to show Stewart, who turns 83 on Aug. 3, some birthday love. Snoop Dogg, 52, enlisted Cookie Monster for the occasion, alongside Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "Martha! Hi! Happy birthday," Cookie Monster said in a TikTok video posted by Access Hollywood. "Oh! You're so gorgeous," Stewart quipped, to which Cookie replied, "Thank you. You, too."

Snoop Dogg chimed in with, "What's happening, baby?" Cookie Monster then creatively spelled their names, highlighting their shared double letters: "We got D-o-double-g meets C-double-o-k-i-e." The celebration reached its peak when Cookie Monster revealed their surprise - a cone-shaped cake made entirely of macarons. "Oh, Cookie Monster, you're so sweet," Stewart commented.

In another TikTok video, Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster danced beside the cake to the rapper's 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot". Snoop, who recently joined "The Voice" as a new coach, and Cookie Monster are both part of the NBC team covering the Olympics, adding a layer of fun and excitement to the global event. Snoop's Olympic journey has captured widespread attention with his spirited commentary, vibrant fashion statements, and custom T-shirts featuring athletes Simone Biles and Coco Gauff, who represented Team USA as flagbearers.