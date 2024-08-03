Big Sean Addresses Marriage Plans With GF Jhene Aiko After 8 Years of Dating

AceShowbiz - In a recent iHeartRadio podcast episode of "Out of Context", host Charlamange Tha God asked Big Sean about his relationship with Jhene Aiko and whether they had exchanged "secret industry weddings."

"No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage," Sean responded. He acknowledged that their relationship has had its ups and downs, but he still believes that marriage is a symbol of a "best relationship."

"It's a little personal," Sean said. "But just like to be real with you, like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs. And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all."

Despite his hesitation, Sean did not rule out marriage in the future. "I would like to," he said, "but there's a lot of work that needs to be done." Charlamange offered some advice, based on his own long-term relationship, "It's always gonna be ups and downs, period. The work's never gonna stop."

Sean and Aiko met in 2012 and have been dating on and off since the release of their 2016 collaborative album, "Twenty88". In November 2022, they welcomed their first child together, Noah Hasani. Sean has praised fatherhood for changing his perspective on life, teaching him to be more intentional and present.