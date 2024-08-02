Charli XCX and Billie Eilish Accused of Shading Taylor Swift on 'Guess' Remix

Instagram Music

The 'Brat' hitmaker releases the music video of her remix for the track featuring the 'Birds of a Feather' singer after previously teasing the highly-anticipated collaboration.

AceShowbiz - The exciting collaboration between Charli XCX and Billie Eilish is finally here. On Thursday, August 1, the "Brat" hitmaker released the music video of her remix for "Guess" featuring the "Birds of a Feather" singer, much to fans' delightment. Fans, however, speculated that the twosome is shading fellow singer Taylor Swift on the song.

On the song, Charli sings, "You wanna guess guess what me and Billie have been textin' about?" before Billie adds in a whisper-like voice, "You've been disrespectful." The song continues, "Still tryin' to guess the password to my Google Drive/ Are you obsessed with me?/ You wanna guess the address of the party we're at/ You really are not invited/ You wanna guess if we're serious about this song."

Upon catching wind of the speculation, fans had mixed responses. "She's been on the world's biggest world tour for almost a year and a half so she wouldn't have the time to do all the things they mentioned," someone cast doubt. Another appeared nonchalant, saying, "If it is, idc, and if it isn't, idc either, this song is good and that's what matters."

Meanwhile, the visuals, directed by Aidan Zamiri, opens with Charli singing the first verse and chorus. She can be seen dancing during a house party in a room filled with underwear as she sings, "You want to guess the color of my underwear."

Later, Billie makes a surprise appearance by bulldozing her way into the party. The "bad guy" hitmaker sings her part, "Don't have to guess the color of your underwear/ Already know what you've got goin' on down there/ It's that lacy black pair with the little bows."

"The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo/ Saw them when you sat down, they were peekin' out /I'm gonna tell you right now, they're all I'm thinkin' about," the 22-year-old Grammy winner continues singing her verse.

The two stars then join forces, walking outside as it begins to rain bras and underwear. At one point, they can be seen climbing a mountain of underwear.

The track additionally sees Billie, who has been open about her bisexuality, getting flirty with Charli. "I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it/ Pull it to the side and get all up in it/ Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it?/ Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it/Charli, call me if you're with it."

Charli first teased the "Guess" remix earlier this week. At the time, the "Boom Clap" singer posted a photo of her standing with the guest artist, though she cropped out their faces. Fans, however, noticed that the mystery musician was Billie, thanks to her rings featured in the snap.